Dube-Ncube held an induction session in Mayville where she laid down the law about truancy‚ laziness‚ fraud and corrupt activities.

During her address‚ Dube-Ncube even quizzed councillors on laws and by-laws that govern municipalities‚ making it clear that she would not tolerate any dereliction of duty by councillors and municipalities.

She said she would come down hard on municipalities who held festivals and events when it was not part of their core business‚ condoned truancy amongst officials and those who shirked their duties.

“Festivals are not our priority and we are not there to run festivals. It’s not saying you should not hold festivals if it’s to attract investors as a municipality but how do we strike the balance? How do we have our priorities right?” said Dube-Ncube.

Her warning comes after criticism levelled at the eThekwini municipality for its Essence Festival last year and night vigil for matric results.

The former eThekwini Municipality speaker said many municipalities were lazy and did not have a proper indigent register where poor families are identified.

Dube-Ncube said she understood that being a councillor was a tough job but added that councillors cannot delegate duties to mayors.

“As a councillor you should know what is happening in your ward. It’s a tough job. We are not here to collect salaries‚ but to work. Yes you should have money for transport and to do other things‚ but you must strike the balance‚” she said.

Dube-Ncube said there should be less politics and politicking in the local government sphere. Providing services should not be politicised.

She said a municipality like Nquthu was an example of how politics can ruin a municipality.

The northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality’s council has not been constituted since last year’s August 3 local government elections due to infighting among political parties represented there.

“They collectively have a responsibility to make that council sit. Those councillors are being paid even though they are not doing anything. This is what happens when party politics are brought to the municipalities‚” she said.

- TMG Digital/The Times