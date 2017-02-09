IN PICTURES: MPs walk the red carpet ahead of #SONA2017

A highlight of the address is often seeing parliamentarians walk the red carpet in all their finery.

Below are some of the highlights:

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife Hedwig arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/3uyxxOdsaJ — Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie. Photo: Farren Collins

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his wife Janine. Photo: Esa Alexander

#SONA2017 Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her husband Edwin. pic.twitter.com/3itVWhOZqv — Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017

ANC MP Tsapane Mampuru and her daughter arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/sANrJvluKp — Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza in black for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/xxDcswWNt1 — Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017

Mpumalanga MEC Dikeledi Mahlangu. Photo: Farren Collins

ANC MP Duduzile Manana with her partner. Photo: Farren Collins

ANC MP Grace Tseke. Photo: Farren Collins

EFF MPs including Floyd Shivambu and Godrich Gardee arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/YonrUWgBSa — Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017

NCOP's select committee on security and justice, chairperson Dumisani Ximbi and his wife Ntombethemba. Photo: Esa Alexander

#SONA2017 Dali Tambo and his wife have arrived. pic.twitter.com/uI6V8NfVKs — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 9, 2017

#SONA2017 The red carpet is hotting up. This is MP Pule Mabe and his wife. pic.twitter.com/exltcA0XoN — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 9, 2017