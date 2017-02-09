 IN PICTURES: MPs walk the red carpet ahead of #SONA2017 - Times LIVE
Thu Feb 09 17:10:44 SAST 2017

IN PICTURES: MPs walk the red carpet ahead of #SONA2017

TimesLIVE | 2017-02-09 16:42:33.0
Mandla Mandela and his pregnant wife Rabia Clarke. "Every year I try to capture our culture and traditional. Our outfits are inspired by the community we come from,'' said Mandela.
Image by: Esa Alexander

As the EFF protested outside Parliament, MPs and guests arrived ahead of this year’s State of the Nation address.

A highlight of the address is often seeing parliamentarians walk the red carpet in all their finery.

Below are some of the highlights:

 

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie. Photo: Farren Collins

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his wife Janine. Photo: Esa Alexander

 

Mpumalanga MEC Dikeledi Mahlangu. Photo: Farren Collins

ANC MP Duduzile Manana with her partner. Photo: Farren Collins
ANC MP Grace Tseke. Photo: Farren Collins

 

NCOP's select committee on security and justice, chairperson Dumisani Ximbi and his wife Ntombethemba. Photo: Esa Alexander

