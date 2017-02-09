IN PICTURES: MPs walk the red carpet ahead of #SONA2017
As the EFF protested outside Parliament, MPs and guests arrived ahead of this year’s State of the Nation address.
A highlight of the address is often seeing parliamentarians walk the red carpet in all their finery.
Below are some of the highlights:
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife Hedwig arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/3uyxxOdsaJ— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie. Photo: Farren Collins
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his wife Janine. Photo: Esa Alexander
#SONA2017 Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her husband Edwin. pic.twitter.com/3itVWhOZqv— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
ANC MP Tsapane Mampuru and her daughter arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/sANrJvluKp— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza in black for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/xxDcswWNt1— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
#SONA2017 Nqabayomzi Kwankwa from the UDM. pic.twitter.com/r8H8bHGRx2— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
Mpumalanga MEC Dikeledi Mahlangu. Photo: Farren Collins
ANC MP Duduzile Manana with her partner. Photo: Farren Collins
ANC MP Grace Tseke. Photo: Farren Collins
EFF MPs including Floyd Shivambu and Godrich Gardee arrive for #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/YonrUWgBSa— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
NCOP's select committee on security and justice, chairperson Dumisani Ximbi and his wife Ntombethemba. Photo: Esa Alexander
#SONA2017 Dali Tambo and his wife have arrived. pic.twitter.com/uI6V8NfVKs— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 9, 2017
#SONA2017 The red carpet is hotting up. This is MP Pule Mabe and his wife. pic.twitter.com/exltcA0XoN— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 9, 2017
#SONA2017 Jackson Mthembu, the ANC chief whip, has arrived with his two daughters Thuli and Khabo. pic.twitter.com/aUYGs1KKpe— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 9, 2017
DA MP Terri Stander at #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/8WL4hddYlT— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
#SONA2017 Thoko Didiza rocks the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/kBWQ55RnXn— Bianca Capazorio (@wordnerd212) February 9, 2017
