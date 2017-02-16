Speaking in Parliament during the debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address‚ Cwele said there was a need to review the financial sector charter in relation to access to finance for small and informal businesses as well as financial inclusion‚ affordability and bank charges.

The ANC had been calling for the opening of space for a variety of sector-specific banks or second-tier banks such as a construction bank‚ stokvels‚ co-operative banks and state banks to improve access and affordability to support inclusive growth‚ he said.

Zuma’s address last week largely focused on "radical economic transformation"‚ including changing patterns of ownership. During Friday’s TNA business breakfast‚ sponsored by Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age‚ the president raised concern about the "monopoly" held by South Africa’s four big banks. He said more banks were needed so that transformation of the economy could take place.

Click here for the full story.