Suspension letters handed to Buffalo City council 'rebels'
There was tension at a councillor workshop in Buffalo City as letters of suspension were dished out on Thursday to 21 "rebels" who had defied their party over the appointment of a municipal manager.
African National Congress caucus leader Mzwandile Vaaibom confirmed that he received letters from the ANC’s provincial headquarters on Wednesday afternoon‚ and started distributing them immediately.
"I was busy distributing the rest as all councillors are attending a workshop here at the Regent [Hotel].
"Most of the letters have been issued to the affected councillors‚ with two or three of them still with me. That I have done as quickly as possible to ensure that people are able to prepare for the hearing to be held on March 26‚" said Vaaibom.
The 21 BCM councillors were positively identified during a meeting three weeks ago between Dr WB Rubusana regional leaders and ANC provincial top five officials‚ after they were found to have defied party orders by voting against the ANC position in council last month.
- TMG
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.