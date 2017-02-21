 Every South African needs to watch this maiden speech from the youngest member of Parliament to date - Times LIVE
   
Tue Feb 21 18:45:15 SAST 2017

Every South African needs to watch this maiden speech from the youngest member of Parliament to date

Times LIVE | 2017-02-21 17:54:15.0

"Let us tread softly because we tread on the dreams of a lost generation.” Watch 24-year-old Hlomela Bucwa slay her maiden parliamentary speech on governments failure to improve the lives of young South Africans.

This is what Twitter users had to say:

