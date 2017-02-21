Every South African needs to watch this maiden speech from the youngest member of Parliament to date
"Let us tread softly because we tread on the dreams of a lost generation.” Watch 24-year-old Hlomela Bucwa slay her maiden parliamentary speech on governments failure to improve the lives of young South Africans.This is what Twitter users had to say:
Brilliant Speech by @HlomelaBucwa!!! Haven't seen Parliamentarians pay this much attention in a while.#Organicgrowth— #enablingDREAMS (@SL_Vimbani) February 21, 2017
@HlomelaBucwa — THAT WAS AMAZING! Finally someone who can eloquently represent millions of under-served South Africans! Thank you— Dylan Els (@DylanElsJourno) February 21, 2017
I LOVE this! Even my hair stands on end! Brilliant .@HlomelaBucwa well done! Thank you!#VoteForChange #VoteDA for no #corruption https://t.co/szaWhJbPlW— Loot Gous (@lootgous) February 21, 2017
LIT! @HlomelaBucwa's maiden speech today was on fire! pic.twitter.com/Fdy5fPqfoX— Nangamso (@kwinana88) February 21, 2017
@HlomelaBucwa you're my new crush— Vhonga Myeni (@VhongaMyeni) February 21, 2017
