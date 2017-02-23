It is estimated that in 2019/20 the presidential package will amount to R3.4-million‚ with an average growth rate of 6.1% over the next three years.

These were among the budgetary projections tabled in Parliament this week when Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his budget speech.

Zuma currently rakes in R3.3-million in total – including several allowances. The president takes home almost R2.9-million. There was no increase in the president's salary this year.

Next year‚ however‚ the presidential package is projected to grow to R3.4-million and to R3.6-million in 2018/19.

By the time Zuma's successor steps into power‚ he or she may be earning a package of up to 18% more than the president currently earns.

These figures are subject to change under budgetary review processes.

The deputy president's package is projected to grow to R3.3-million in 2019/20 from R2.8-million in 2016/17.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the favourites earmarked to succeed Zuma‚ along with Zuma's former wife Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma.

National Treasury's expenditure analysis for the Presidency notes that money has been allocated in the projected medium-term budget for the implementation of an e-Cabinet electronic document management system.

The Presidency's spending on legal services is expected to increase from almost R3.8-million this year to R5.5-million in 2019/20. The projected expenditure on consultants is up to over R11-million in 2019/20 from R7.5-million this year.

An estimated budget R209‚000 has been allocated to entertainment in 2019/20 from R149‚000 this year.