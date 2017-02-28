Koos Malooi resigned from his position on Sunday citing personal problems but the opposition ANC said it is a result of the party's internal divisions.

The party has seen intense internal turmoil leading up to this year’s provincial conference to be held in August.

Speculation is rife that the problems may have contributed to Patricia de Lille's resignation as party leader in the Western Cape. Her resignation caused further divisions during a contest between De Lille ally‚ Shaun August and new party leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela.

On Monday‚ another De Lille confidant‚ Rodney Lentit‚ who served as the party’s caucus chairman in Western Cape‚ resigned. He had publicly expressed his support for August to replace De Lille. Madikizela disputed that Malooi resigned due to disagreements with his deputy Anna Magdalena Slabbert.

Malooi’s resignation means Beaufort West has become a hung council. The DA won the municipality after it negotiated a coalition agreement with the Karoo Democratic Force‚ which has one seat.

Both the DA and ANC won six seats during last year’s local government elections. Should the ANC beat the ruling party in a by-election‚ they could take back control of the council.

Said Madikizela:“[Local government MEC] Anton Bredell will have to intervene and find a way for the municipality to function while we are dealing with the political side.”

He said Malooi had cited personal reasons for his resignation but the municipality had been plagued by various problems including service delivery challenges. Now the municipality is on autopilot as it no longer has a municipal manager either.

Its acting municipal manager‚ Frans Sabbat’s term came to an end recently. A meeting to appoint a new municipal manager this week was - according to ANC chief whip in the council‚ Mcebisi Kilani - postponed without due to Malooi's resignation.

Contacted yesterday‚ council speaker Euna Wentzel‚ said:“The postponement of our meeting has nothing to do with the media‚ I'm sorry I can’t talk to you.” She then hung up. Kilani said Malooi had gone missing after handing his resignation to the DA‚ prompting the postponement of the council meeting.

- TMG Digital/The Times