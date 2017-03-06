"Ahmed Kathrada is in a stable condition and is recovering well following the operation‚” director for the Ahmed Kathrada foundation Neesahan Balton on Monday afternoon said .



"We wish to once again thank the public for the outpouring of support and well-wishes during this period. We hope that you continue keeping Mr Kathrada in your thoughts and prayers."



In a post on its website‚ the foundation said Kathrada had initially been admitted for dehydration but doctors picked up on a clot‚ which they felt needed to be removed immediately.



In the same post Kathrada was described as being in good spirits despite being ill and that the operation was a success.



"However‚ it would be some time before he fully recovers‚" it quoted Balton as saying.



Kathrada was only being allowed visits by immediate family for the time being.