That is the question being asked of Maria Ramos‚ chief executive of Barclays Africa Group Limited‚ by Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier.

Maynier wrote to Ramos on Monday requesting a “reasonable explanation” for why it took a full 312 working days to close the accounts of the influential family in South Africa.

The inquiry is based on an affidavit submitted by the bank in the ongoing case of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan versus Oakbay Investments before the High Court in Gauteng.

The affidavit provided details about why the account was closed but offered no insight into why it took so long‚ said Maynier.

Fifteen months passed from the time the bank took a decision to terminate its relationship with the Guptas until the actual termination itself.

“In the end‚ the real question‚ in the controversy surrounding the closure of the Guptas’ bank accounts‚ is not why the Guptas’ bank accounts were closed‚ but why it took so long for the Guptas’ bank accounts to be closed‚ by inter alia Absa‚” Maynier said in a statement on Monday.