In a confidential letter sent to Lungisa on Friday‚ Mantashe slammed his behaviour as contemptuous, The Herald reported on Tuesday.

Mantashe said in the letter that not only had he reported Lungisa to the ANC’s top six‚ he had also laid a charge for what he said was a personal attack by Lungisa published in The Herald last week.

At issue was Mantashe’s belief that Lungisa should not stand for election because the party’s constitution prohibited him‚ as a provincial leader‚ from contesting a seat in the regional structure.

But Lungisa would have none of it‚ suggesting in an earlier letter that Mantashe had misinterpreted the rules. He also suggested Mantashe was motivated by factional interests.

Lungisa has since apologised to Mantashe‚ saying he made the remarks in the middle of a heated campaign.

The exchange between the two exposes a more significant rift between President Jacob Zuma‚ who personally endorsed Lungisa’s election in Port Elizabeth on Sunday‚ and Mantashe‚ who appears to believe the election was irregular.

-TMG/The Herald