Social Development Department Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held to account for her failure to prevent the social grants crisis‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Friday.

Speaking outside the Constitutional Court on Friday after the court’s ruling that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) would continue disbursing social grants for 12 month‚ the DA’s spokesperson on social development‚ Bridget Masango‚ said the ruling was “a confirmation that the minister has failed in her duties of ensuring that Sassa provides grants to the poor and vulnerable”.

“While we are happy that social grants will be paid‚ the minister has done everything in her power to make sure CPS continues with the contract. She has to be held accountable‚” Masango said.

Dlamini apologised to South Africans‚ saying she will respect and adhere to the ruling made by the Constitutional Court.

She said her staff were still studying the judgment‚ but she was pleased for the people of South Africa.