The ultimatum was issued to Lungisa in a letter sent to him on Monday‚ in which provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said the provincial executive committee (PEC) concurred with a decision of the ANC top six that Lungisa should step down.

“This decision must be effected latest by Thursday 23 March. Failure to heed this advice may lead to disciplinary action being considered against you‚” Mabuyane said in the letter.

The top six of the party – Jacob Zuma‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Baleka Mbethe‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize – decided last week that Lungisa must step down.

It followed weeks of letters sent back and forth between Lungisa and secretary-general Mantashe‚ who was adamant that party leaders who serve on other higher structures of the party were barred by the ANC’s constitution from serving on lower structures.

Lungisa was a member of the PEC when he was elected regional chairman almost two weeks ago. It is still unclear whether he has since resigned from the PEC. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.

However‚ Lungisa previously stated that he would step down if the national executive committee (NEC) asked him to‚ because the NEC is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences.

Regional secretary Themba Xathula said on Wednesday the Nelson Mandela Bay branch would wait for the process of the PEC to conclude before commenting.

-TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE