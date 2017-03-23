Rule of law under attack‚ says Mashaba

He said this in a launch on Thursday of a 24-hour traffic hotline for motorists which aims to address the issue of traffic congestion in the city.

“Vandalism is a huge problem across the world‚ with numerous crimes committed and driven by lawlessness.

There is little consequence for criminality in the country‚” Mashaba said The mayor said that the country needs to actively cooperate with the police force to help combat crime.

He said there was a need for “brutal conversations” that will help outline who is responsible for the protection of the rule of law. “The economy cannot thrive with the breakdown of law and order‚ since economic growth is highly dependent on the rule of law.

And the authority of the national government is questionable. We need to really ask ourselves if we have a government‚” Mashaba said.

- TMG Digital