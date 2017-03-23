 Rule of law under attack‚ says Mashaba - Times LIVE
   
Thu Mar 23 16:15:23 SAST 2017
A general view of South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town is seen during a motion to impeach President Jacob Zuma after the constitutional court ruled that he breached the constitution

Parliament disturbed by break-in at offices of Chief Justice

Rule of law under attack‚ says Mashaba

Kgaugelo Masweneng | 2017-03-23 15:49:01.0
Herman Mashaba
Image by: Sunday Times

Johannesburg mayor‚ Herman Mashaba‚ says that the rule of law is under attack and there is little accountability for crime in the country.

He said this in a launch on Thursday of a 24-hour traffic hotline for motorists which aims to address the issue of traffic congestion in the city.

“Vandalism is a huge problem across the world‚ with numerous crimes committed and driven by lawlessness.

There is little consequence for criminality in the country‚” Mashaba said The mayor said that the country needs to actively cooperate with the police force to help combat crime.

He said there was a need for “brutal conversations” that will help outline who is responsible for the protection of the rule of law. “The economy cannot thrive with the breakdown of law and order‚ since economic growth is highly dependent on the rule of law.

And the authority of the national government is questionable. We need to really ask ourselves if we have a government‚” Mashaba said.

- TMG Digital

