Lungisa set to quit as regional ANC chair
Andile Lungisa is ready to step down as ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional chairman‚ but says he is going to contest the position of the party’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary at its conference in July.
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting‚ which concluded on Sunday‚ discussed the matter and agreed that Lungisa should step down.
This comes after he was elected ANC regional chairman of Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this month‚ a position he was not eligible to stand for as he was already a member of a higher party structure.
He had apparently stood for the position in defiance of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and had accused Luthuli House of misinterpreting the party’s rules. An NEC official said some members‚ including former ANC Youth League treasurer Pule Mabe‚ who had defended Lungisa‚ were defeated at the meeting.
The NEC concluded that Lungisa should resign from the regional chairmanship position.
- Full story at BusinessLIVE
