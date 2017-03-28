 How the youth remember Uncle Kathy - Times LIVE
   
Tue Mar 28 10:00:07 SAST 2017
A general view of South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town is seen during a motion to impeach President Jacob Zuma after the constitutional court ruled that he breached the constitution

How the youth remember Uncle Kathy

Naledi Shange | 2017-03-28 09:43:04.0
Ahmed Kathrada, Winnie Mandela, Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu at an ANC welcome rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto in 1990.
Image by: PAUL WEINBERG

As South Africa woke up to the news of the passing of Ahmed Kathrada‚ the youth turned to social media to share how they remembered the struggle icon.

@Courtz_RM tweeted: “This one day at a Fees Must Fall protest‚ a student came up to uncle Kathy and said ‘thank you for what you have done for the country.’

“Uncle Kathy took that student’s hands in his and said ‘no‚ thank you for what you are doing.”

@SAYoungLion‚ referring to former ANC leaders who have passed on‚ tweeted: “#AhmedKathrada tell Luthuli we remain landless‚ Tell Tambo ANC has eaten its own children‚ Tell Hani we’re still fight free education. RIP‚ Salute.”

Kathrada was supportive of the students’ calls for free tertiary education.

During the protests last year‚ he said he understood and sympathised with them but called for their patience‚ adding that democracy was a work in progress.

Kathrada died at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg shortly at 03.45am on Tuesday morning.

He was 87.

He had been ill for the last month‚ with his condition deteriorating in the last 24 hours. Kathrada was taken in for surgery linked to blood clotting on the brain.

