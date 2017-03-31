SACP calls for Zuma to step down

Following a meeting in Gauteng today, the alliance partner issued a statement in whthich it called Zuma’s actions “reckless.”

On Thursday night Zuma reshuffled his cabinet, axing finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The reshuffle came just hours after SACP second deputy secretary Solly Mapaila said Zuma had spoken to the party about his intention to remove Gordhan but the SACP objected.

“The recall from an overseas trip of comrades Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas while on a promotional tour in South Africa’s interests, and now the firing of these comrades and other well-performing ministers is more than regrettable.

“It is frankly outrageous, particularly while the worst performers in cabinet continue to enjoy presidential protection and even, in some cases, promotion,” the SACP said in a statement.

“This recklessness has provoked widespread concern and anger within the ANC itself, and across all sectors of our society. We have reached a decisive moment in which, in the considered view of the SACP leadership, Zuma must now resign,” the party demanded.

The alliance partner said the timing of Zuma's reshuffle was indicative of South Africa “being ruled not from the Union Buildings”.

The Gupta family are close allies of Zuma and have been in conflict with Gordhan over various business dealings and allegations of state capture.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe had today also raised concerns about the decision to reshuffle cainet, saying the list of new appointees came from outside the party.

“More and more, critical ANC decisions are being decided not by elected and collective structures in Luthuli House but in Saxonwold,” the SACP said.

The Gupta family, consisting of brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, live in Saxonwold.

The SACP said it would soon meet with its provincial structures and other alliance partners to mobilise “in the defence of our country’s interests.”

“This is not a struggle against an individual. This is not a factional struggle. It is a struggle against a network of parasitism and patronage in defence of our hard-won democratic sovereignty” the party said.