ANC councillors face criminal charges after violently disrupting meeting: Mashaba
The City of Johannesburg will lay criminal against ANC councillors who violently disrupted a meeting on Tuesday night‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.
“A number of individuals were injured following the violence‚ including an EFF member who had a gash to his head‚ as well as the chairperson of Ward 112‚ Andrew Osmond‚ who was hit with a brick on the back of his head with such force that he was concussed and had to be taken to hospital‚” Mashaba said in a statement. “Disgracefully‚ this attack on our democracy was led by ANC Councillors in the City of Joburg.”
Mashaba said the incident occurred at the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) summit he was hosting at Midrand High School.
“The City of Joburg is left with no option but to lay criminal charges against ANC councillors who were leading this assault on our democracy and fuelling the violence‚” Mashaba said. “Charges will include damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.”
