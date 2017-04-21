The painting‚ depicting President Jacob Zuma and Nelson Mandela engaged in a sexual act‚ has generated heated debate across the country.

The party reserved its rights to “seek recourse through the criminal justice system as well as the institutions set up to promote and protect the fundamental human rights of all in South Africa”‚ the ANC said in a statement.

In a scathing response to the painting‚ the party elected to “leave it to psychoanalysts and scholars of art to debate Mabulu's narcissistic obsession with the phallus and human genitalia in general”.

The ANC added: “Whilst we respect Mabulu's freedom of expression‚ we find his work grotesque‚ inflammatory and of bad taste