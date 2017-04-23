"Our discussion document and the discussion out there seeks to say that we need leaders with implacable track record and how do we go about to elect those leaders‚" said Mbalula‚ speaking in his capacity as chairperson of ANC national executive committee subcommittee on organisational development.

He was addressing reporters at Luthuli House on Sunday at a discussion forum on the party's renewal and organisational design national policy conference discussion document.

On March 12‚ the ANC officially launched its policy documents for discussion ahead of its policy conference in June.

"If you are in a slate‚ you can be elected without being properly examined or not even being known by branches of the ANC‚ you can be elected and become a powerful leader and we ask ourselves 'where does he come from?'" added Mbalula.

The recently released ANC policy documents propose increased powers for the presidency‚ particularly over the country’s finances.

Nine policy documents were published by the ruling party on March 12 as discussion documents for the ANC's structures ahead of the June policy conference and for final adoption by its December elective conference as new or amended government policy.

Two days have been set aside for a consultative conference two days before the policy conference‚ Mbalula revealed.

This comes after ANC stalwarts reached an agreement with the national executive committee to hold the conference‚ which they believe will help save the party.

"The discussion document postulates a view that the conditions in which the ANC operates have changed‚ thus necessitating a comprehensive review of the ANC structural design and organisational design‚" said Mbalula.

"Our entry points in this discussion are considerations of the salient political elements drawn from the strategies and tactics. We recognise that organisational renewal cannot be discussed outside our analysis of the current local and global balance of forces‚" he added.

Mbalula said the organisation must re-orientate itself‚ readjust and completely reorganise itself and its organisational machinery to be inclusive and representative in all its decision-making structures.

He said it was crucial for the ANC to be more responsive to the demands of modern young leaders.