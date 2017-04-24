EFF's bank account frozen after researcher's dismissal

This after the party failed to pay a former employee who was dismissed from work two years ago but won a case against his dismissal.

Advocate Fenya Maabane, the party's former researcher in the Limpopo legislature, was dismissed from work in 2015 on allegations of absenteeism and failure to attend to official duties.

Maabane challenged the decision through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which ruled in his favour. His dismissal was found to be unfair "both procedurally and substantively".

The party was given until February 2016 to settle the amount but failed to do so, so Maabane took the matter to the Labour Court.

Malema said he was not aware of the case when approached for comment.

