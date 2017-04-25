Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to investigate three tenders worth millions

At a media briefing on Tuesday morning‚ mayor Athol Trollip said the municipality would launch high-level forensic investigations into the three contracts “in an attempt to root out corruption”.

The first contract is a media and communications tender awarded to Mohlaleng Media which Trollip said was found to have become “uncapped”. The municipality has already spent more than R20-million on this.

The next investigation will be around the R21.7-million City of Champions project aimed at building “social cohesion” in the metro.

Trollip said the municipality would also now investigate an eco consulting firm and had already confiscated six laptops from municipal officials at the weekend.

“Before the election and after the election when the coalition government was created we made a commitment that we were going to stop corruption and it was very clear. We weren’t going to fight a war against corruption or do whatever we could. We said we were going to stop corruption‚” he said.

