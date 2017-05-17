A glimpse into the members’ register of interests for 2016/2017‚ which has been compiled by the Office of the Integrity Commissioner that is available for inspection by the public‚ showed that very few MECs owned flashy models.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has listed four vehicles that he owns‚ the latest model being a 2007 Nissan Tiida. His other vehicles are a 2002 Mercedes Benz‚ a 1998 Mazda and a 1997 Toyota Conquest.

Economic development and environmental affairs MEC Lebogang Maile listed a 2006 Mini Cooper S and a 2008 BMW 3 series‚ while community safety MEC Sizakele Malobane listed a 2010 Nissan Micra and a 2016 Nissan Almera as her vehicles. She also listed a 2007 Toyota double cab.

Social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza listed a 2006 Mercedes Benz and a 2012/2013 Toyota Yaris as her cars in the register.

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibulo listed a 2004 Citroen and a 2015 Renault Cleo as her vehicles.

Other MECs did not specify which years their cars were manufactured.

Infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo only mentioned that he had a Mercedes C200 CIG.

Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile said he had a BMW X5‚ while health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa listed a Toyota Corolla‚ a Toyota Prado and Chevrolet Spark as her vehicles.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he owned a Range Rover Sport‚ a BMW X6 and a BMW 3 series.