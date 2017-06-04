"In the light of the barrage of further revelations concerning the Gupta network the commission needs clearly to extend its scope beyond the major but still limited issues investigated in the public protector's State of Capture report‚" general secretary Blade Nzimande told journalists in Johannesburg on Sunday following the party's central committee meeting.

"But we must vigorously guard against recent attempts to dilute it into investigating such a wide field that its work will never be completed."

This follows the ANC national executive committee's decision to support the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into wider state capture going as far back as 1994.

The ANC has also called on President Jacob Zuma to establish the inquiry despite him being implicated.

Zuma is taking the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report on review.

Mandonsela ordered that the judicial commission be established and a presiding judge be appointed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma and the ANC are arguing that the Constitution only allows for the president to eatablish the commission.

Nzimande said the way to put this to rest as quickly as possible was to possibly go to the Constitutional Court for direction on who should establish the commission if the president is implicated.

On the number of leaked emails showing the relationship between the Gupta family and their associates and the extent of their influence on the running of the state‚ Nzimande said the emails "look genuine".

"Every week‚ in fact almost every day now with a barrage of leaked emails and more and more whistle blowers coming forward to the SA Council of Churches unburdening panel‚ the sheer scale of corporate capture and of parasitic plundering of public resources by the Gupta network becomes more and more evident‚" he said.

Nzimande said even more concerning was the central role of Zuma and his son Duduzane in "auctioning off our national sovereignty".

-TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE