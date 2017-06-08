This was announced by cabinet on Thursday by Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Mogajane was appointed acting director general after the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile‚ who left after Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas were removed from the ministry.

Mogajane's official appointment to the post was announced during a post-cabinet briefing and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba wished him well in the National Assembly during a debate on the appropriation bill.

Mogajane joined national Treasury in 1999 as a senior budget analyst. He left the department for a stint as a senior advisor at the World Bank and returned to Treasury again in 2010 as chief of staff.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed Mogajane's appointment‚ saying that it was concerned Treasury would be run by "a rogue" under Gigaba.

"We welcome the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as the director-general of National Treasury. His appointment puts to rest fears that a rogue‚ such as Brian Molefe‚ may have been appointed to the top job at National Treasury.

"The fact is Dondo Mogajane is a career professional with nearly 18 years of service in senior positions within National Treasury‚" said DA spokeman on finance David Maynier. At the same time‚ Mpumi Mpofu‚ a former director general in the department of Transport‚ has also received a new appointment as director general in the department of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation. Mpofu has also in the past served as a director general in the Department of Housing‚ and as the secretary of defence.