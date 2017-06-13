ANCYL names its top leadership choices
The African National Congress Youth League has named its top leadership preference for the ruling party’s elective conference.
Following a two-day national executive committee meeting‚ Njabulo Nzuza‚ the league’s secretary general‚ said on Tuesday the ANCYL wanted leadership that would implement radical economic transformation.
That meant people who would pursue the following;
- expropriation of land without compensation;
- free and quality education;
- strengthen and improve the quality of public healthcare;
- build a state bank.
The ANCYL put the following names forward:
- Nkosazane Dlamini-Zuma as president;
- David Mabuza as deputy president;
- Ace Magashule as secretary general;
- Nathi Mthethwa as the national chairperson;
- Deputy secretary general for monitoring and evaluation‚ Jessie Duarte;
- Deputy secretary general for organising and campaigns‚ Fikile Mbalula; and
- Maite Nkoana-Mashabane as treasurer general.
Nzuza said the league was of the view that there was a need to have two deputy secretaries general to deal with issues of monitoring‚ evaluation and campaigns.
He said the youth league would release its own critique of the ANC discussion documents‚ asserting youth interest as part of its contribution to the national policy conference.
The league also wants the ANC to look beyond credentials of “going to exile” when electing leadership and consider leaders with a good track record produced post 1994.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.