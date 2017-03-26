In his tweet shortly after the club announced Molemela’s passing on Sunday morning‚ Mbalula said: “Sad news of the passing of Bloemfontein Celtic founder Ntate Dr Petrus Molemela. May his legendary spirit and soul RIP.”

Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco said the club and its supporters are saddened by Molemela’s passing and they are liaising with the family in regards to the logistics of a memorial service and the funeral arrangements later this week.

“We just had a meeting with the family a few minutes ago and we will be following their lead with regards to issues of the memorial service and the funeral‚" Konco said.

"Ntate Molemela means a lot to this club and in conjunction with the family we will ensure that he gets a proper send off. He is a giant of sport in the Free State and the country at large and he deserves to be given a proper send off.”

A few years ago‚ the Free State government renamed Seisa Ramabodu Stadium to Dr Petrus Molemels Stadium in his honour.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport