The visitors reached tea on 104/5 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 286.

Seven wickets fell for the addition of 56 runs in the 21.5 overs bowled in the morning session‚ a pattern of play perhaps fuelled by intense humidity and the easterly breeze bringing moisture from the sea.

South Africa resumed on 267/6 and added just 14 runs before they were dismissed 53 balls into the day’s play with seamer Suranga Lakmal completing a haul of 5/63‚ his maiden five-wicket effort in his 32nd test.

The slide started in the day’s fifth over when Nuwan Pradeep had Vernon Philander caught at deep square leg.

South Africa’s hopes of posting a more respectable total were snuffed out when Pradeep yorked Quinton de Kock for 37 to end the innings.

But Sri Lanka’s satisfaction with their bowling performance was quelled when their batsmen slumped to 22/3 after eight overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne drove expansively at Kyle Abbott and dragged the ball onto his leg stump before Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis were caught behind - both after playing rash strokes - off Philander and Abbott.

Opener Kaushal Silva showed more discipline and was still there at lunch‚ but in the ninth over of the second session he was trapped in front by a Philander inswinger to end his vigil of 16 runs and 59 balls.

Captain Angelo Matthews survived two reviews for his wicket before‚ in the seventh over before tea‚ he edged Rabada to third slip to go for his team’s top score of 39.

Eleven balls later the Lankans should have been 94/6 but wicketkeeper De Kock‚ diving to his right‚ couldn’t hold the edge Dinesh Chandimal offered off Rabada.

Chandimal was 21 not out at tea with Dhananjaya de Silva on six.

Abbott took 2/28 from 11 overs‚ and Philander 2/23 from 13.

