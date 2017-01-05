WATCH: Kyle Abbott reduced to tears as he announces his retirement from international cricket
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that they had reached a mutual agreement with fast bowler Kyle Abbott to terminate his contract with immediate effect after he signed a Kolpak contract with Hampshire for the 2017 season onwards.
Abbott struggled to establish himself in South Africa’s test team‚ and likely is currently in the mix only because Dale Steyn is injured.
The Kolpak option is popular with South Africans because it allows them to be regarded as Europeans‚ which frees them from the restrictions placed on overseas players on the county circuit.
Hardus Viljoen‚ Stiaan van Zyl and Simon Harmer have all taken up Kolpak deals in recent months.
