Five young SA cricketers to keep an eye on in 2017

Telford Vice | 2017-01-07 11:37:32.0
Sisanda Magala of the Warriors shows some emotion after taking a wicket during the T20 Challenge between Warriors and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Buffalo Park on December 07, 2016 in East London, South Africa.
Image by: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

South Africa isn’t short of talented young cricketers. Here are five who could grab more than their fair share of headlines in 2017:

1. Duanne Olivier‚ fast bowler:

- He would have been on this list even if he hadn’t been called up to South Africa’s squad for the third test against Sri Lanka.

Able to strike‚ contain and well-acquainted with reverse swing‚ Olivier is the epitome of the young South African quick.

2. Aiden Markram‚ opening batsman:

 - Not many of us are the answer to a trivia question before we’re out of our teens‚ but Markram is.

Who captained the only South African team to win a cricket World Cup? Markram did exactly that at the 2014 under-19 World Cup.

He’s all grown up and 22 now‚ and is making a name for himself with Northerns.

3. Thando Ntini‚ allrounder:

 - You read that surname correctly. Yes‚ he is Makhaya Ntini’s son. And while he has a mountain to climb if he wants to lace the old man’s bowling boots‚ he is already a far better batsman.

Ntini‚ just 16‚ is currently playing for the Warriors Cubs in the Cubs Week in Stellenbosch.

4. Jason Smith‚ batsman:

 - Another member of the under-19 World Cup-winning side‚ Smith scored three centuries and five half-centuries in his first 22 first-class matches. He’s also not the worst medium pacer around.

5. Sisanda Magala‚ fast bowler:

 - You have to know what you’re doing to get Dale Steyn’s attention‚ and that’s what Magala did when he earned Steyn’s endorsement on social media a few months back as a player to watch.

Don’t worry. We will. Besides Steyn’s backing he has eight five-wicket hauls in 62 first-class games.

TMG Digital/TMG Sport

