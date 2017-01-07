Five young SA cricketers to keep an eye on in 2017
South Africa isn’t short of talented young cricketers. Here are five who could grab more than their fair share of headlines in 2017:
1. Duanne Olivier‚ fast bowler:
- He would have been on this list even if he hadn’t been called up to South Africa’s squad for the third test against Sri Lanka.
Able to strike‚ contain and well-acquainted with reverse swing‚ Olivier is the epitome of the young South African quick.
2. Aiden Markram‚ opening batsman:
- Not many of us are the answer to a trivia question before we’re out of our teens‚ but Markram is.
Who captained the only South African team to win a cricket World Cup? Markram did exactly that at the 2014 under-19 World Cup.
He’s all grown up and 22 now‚ and is making a name for himself with Northerns.
3. Thando Ntini‚ allrounder:
- You read that surname correctly. Yes‚ he is Makhaya Ntini’s son. And while he has a mountain to climb if he wants to lace the old man’s bowling boots‚ he is already a far better batsman.
Ntini‚ just 16‚ is currently playing for the Warriors Cubs in the Cubs Week in Stellenbosch.
4. Jason Smith‚ batsman:
- Another member of the under-19 World Cup-winning side‚ Smith scored three centuries and five half-centuries in his first 22 first-class matches. He’s also not the worst medium pacer around.
5. Sisanda Magala‚ fast bowler:
- You have to know what you’re doing to get Dale Steyn’s attention‚ and that’s what Magala did when he earned Steyn’s endorsement on social media a few months back as a player to watch.
Don’t worry. We will. Besides Steyn’s backing he has eight five-wicket hauls in 62 first-class games.
TMG Digital/TMG Sport
