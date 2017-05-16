Du Plessis is the only player in the Proteas squad of 15 that left for England on Tuesday with an injury.

Team doctor Mohammed Moosajee allayed fears over his fitness and said a plan is in place to have Du Plessis ready for the first ODI.

“For the current squad of 15‚ the only guy who is carrying a niggle is Faf (Du Plessis) because he is struggling with his right shoulder‚" said Moosajee at OR Tambo International Airport shortly before they departed on Tuesday.

"He has seen one of Cricket South Africa’s specialists in Cape Town this week and a plan is in place to have him ready for the first ODI.

“We are not sure about the warm-up games as yet but we will assess when we get to the UK and take it from there.

Moosajee also gave an update on the injured Dale Steyn.

"Surgery was a resounding success‚" Moosajee said.

"The bone has healed but the challenge right now is to get that shoulder stabilised‚ and that is the reason there is a delay in his coming back.

"We are hopeful that he will be ready for the home series when the Proteas are back from England.”

Moosajee added that they will have to find creative ways to keep players fresh during an extended tour‚ which includes the Champions Trophy‚ that is to last a whooping 12 weeks.

“There are questions of how we are going to keep things fresh and family time because 12 weeks is unprecedented and we have never been on a tour for that long‚" he said.

"But there are cases for members of the team who play all three formats to have some down time to be fresh.

"Some guys may even come home for a week in between if time and space permits.”

After the opening match at Leeds next Wednesday‚ the Proteas move to Southampton on Saturday and then wrap up their preparations for the Champions Trophy with the third and final ODI at Lord’s in London on Monday.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport