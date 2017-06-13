Sergio Garcia chasing more major glory at US Open

Only two other players have gone on to win another major after winning their first at age 37 or older, suggesting Garcia will be battling Father Time as much as the intimidating Erin Hills layout at this week's US Open.

But the 37-year-old insists he has plenty more major victories left in the tank as he looks to improve on a US Open record that has seen him post only five top 10 finishes in 17 attempts since 2000.

Garcia believes his relatively blemish-free injury record has left him feeling youthful despite his advanced years.

"I've been fortunate with injuries. I've had some minor injuries but nothing major which hasn't taken me away from the game for too long," Garcia said Tuesday. "So I still feel in good shape and my game feels nice.

"I'm still working hard on it. I definitely hope that I can keep playing well and win many, many more, now that we have our first one. But time will tell.

"The only thing I can do is keep putting myself in that situation as many times as possible."

Garcia meanwhile played down the significance of his dramatic playoff win at the Masters in April, saying he did not think that the knowledge he was capable of winning a major would necessarily impact his performance at the US Open.

"To be totally honest, I don't think so," he said. "I think that the pressure of trying to do well and give yourself a chance is still the same. I guess inside of you there is a little spot where you've accomplished it already.

"But it doesn't mean that if I play well and I have a chance on Sunday it's going to be easier. Every tournament is tough, is tough to win and majors are even tougher. And U.S. Opens we all know how difficult they are."

Garcia, who has not finished inside the top 10 in the four tournaments he has played since Augusta, said the key to the future would be consistency.

"I want to keep being consistent, keep playing well, keep giving myself chances at winning majors and being in Ryder Cups and all those things. So to me that's the best motivation possible, to keep that consistency going," he said.

"And if I want to do that I have to keep working hard. I'm sure that some lows will come, but hopefully they'll be short ones and we can get over them as quickly as possible."