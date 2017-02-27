The cynics have dismissed the cross-code boxing versus mixed martial arts showdown as nothing more than a gimmick but Durandt‚ who announced his retirement from boxing last year after 29 years in the sport‚ believes that boxing actually needs the fight.

“This bout will take boxing to the top in terms of publicity and most importantly interest because it will attract the most biggest crowd in history‚” he said.

“I truly and honestly think it will sell lots of tickets.

"Tickets will be sold out in a few minutes after it is confirmed and the same will happen on pay-per-view.

“These are two of the most polarizing figures in their respective sports.”

Mayweather Junior‚ who turned 40 on Friday‚ is a former five-division world champion who won 15 world boxing titles and the lineal championship in four different weight classes.

The former Olympian‚ who boxed professionally from 1996 to 2015‚ retired undefeated after 49 fights with 26 knockouts.

The 28-year-old McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion and a former featherweight titlist.

He has competed as a featherweight‚ lightweight‚ and welterweight fighter.

He began his career in 2008 and has 21 wins‚ 18 knockouts against three losses.

Added Durandt: “Lots of people are saying the fight will be bad for boxing. I disagree.”

Former three-time world champion in three weight classes ‚ American James “Lights Out” Toney‚ fought and lost to Randy Couture‚ the UFC hall of famer and light heavyweight and heavyweight champion‚ in 2010.

The bout did not diminish boxing and MMA.

Famed American boxing trainer Freddie Roach believes this much-hyped fight will happen and that he may get involved himself.

Roach‚ who prepared Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao for the “Fight of the Century” against Mayweather Junior‚ was quoted as saying Mayweather Junior told him that he will fight McGregor.

Roach‚ a hall of fame inductee‚ said he would consider training McGregor if asked.

McGregor was issued a boxing licence by the California State Athletic Commission in November and it makes him elibible to step in a square ring to face Mayweather.

Floyd is all about business.

His whole thing is that it has to be the right deal business-wise and has to be worth his time.

McGregor can market himself.

Floyd marketed himself and did all the talking and the promoting ahead of his fights.

He won’t have to do that with McGregor and he knows it.

That part has him excited from a business point of view.

It is understood that the deal could be finalized as early as next week or by the end of the month as the biggest collision of two different sports nears.

Mayweather Junior was quoted as saying he wants a guaranteed $100 million and would pay McGregor $15 million for doing him the honour of boxing his nose off.

But McGregor fired back in a televised interview that he wants the same money.