The Lions‚ who were SA’s best team in the tournament in 2016 by finishing as runners-up to the Hurricanes‚ are keeping with the general pattern of three pre-season matches before the tournament begins.

The SupaBarbarian team‚ as they are named‚ competes as a Supa Rugby XV team in the Raikes Memorial against Wits annually.

They will meet the Lions on February 4. Eight Leopards‚ two Griffons and a host of top club players will form part of this Invitational side.

Several players will be invited to play for the SupaBaabaas‚ but players from clubs such as Brakpan‚ Pretoria Police‚ Impala‚ Pirates and Raiders will get opportunities to be measured against the Lions stars.

Although it will be a meaningful exercise for coach Johan Ackermann and his team‚ the Lions’ first real test of strength will come against the Bulls six days earlier in Harare and then again against the Stormers on February 11.

The Stormers returned to training this week and have been camped in the seaside town of Hermanus as they begin their preparations.

The Bulls have been hard at work at Loftus and expect that Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel will both be fit for their Super Rugby opener against the Stormers at Newlands on February 25.

The Lions open their campaign on the same day‚ against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

