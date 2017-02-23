Bulls

The three-time Super Rugby champions have not had it easy in the last couple of years as they have failed to lay their hands on any major silverware.

But there's a sense of renewed optimism in the nation's capital these days and the Bulls will hope to benefit from the younger players who gained experience last year.

Key Player: Handré Pollard

The Bulls’ success this year will largely depend on Pollard's performances and he has fully recovered after missing last year's campaign due to a knee injury.

Major Arrival: Lood de Jager

A lot is expected from the big lock after his arrival from the Cheetahs to boost the Bulls pack and he is expected to form a solid partnership with RG Snyman.

Strengths

The Bulls beat the Lions and the Chiefs during pre-season friendly matches and they have match winners in the form of captain Pollard‚ De Jager‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Adriaan Strauss and Jamba Ulengo.

Weaknesses

Coach Nollis Marais must replace last year’s key players like Marcel van der Merwe‚ Dean Greyling‚ Werner Kruger‚ Grant Hattingh‚ Lappies Labuschagne and Deon Stegmann.

Coach: Nollis Marais

Captain: Handré Pollard

Home Venue: Loftus Versfeld

Lions

They surprised everyone to reach the Super Rugby final last year where they lost to the Hurricanes in Wellington while playing a refreshing style of running and attacking rugby.

Key Player: Elton Jantjies

They function very well as a team with the likes of Faf de Klerk‚ Lionel Mapoe and Courtnall Skosan. But flyhalf Jantjies remains important for them with the boot.

Major Arrival: Marvin Orie

They were busy in the transfer market in the off-season and one of their most notable signings was lock Marvin Orie from the Bulls. He will boost their lineout.

Strengths

The draw has favoured them as they will not have to contend with New Zealand sides during the regular season and this enhances their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Weaknesses

Having performed brilliantly last season‚ there is concern that the burden of expectation may weigh heavily on them this time around as they try to win the franchise’s first title and the first Super Rugby trophy for South Africa since 2010.

Coach: Johan Ackermann

Captain: Warren Whiteley

Home Venue: Ellis Park

Stormers

They have been besieged by financial problems in recent times with the liquidation of the commercial arm of Western Province Rugby.

It remains to be seen if that will have any impact on the morale of the players.

Key Player: Pieter-Steph du Toit

The 2016 SA Rugby Player of the Year is going to be vital for the Cape Town-based side at the line-outs but he will have to be managed properly because of Springbok commitments.

Major Arrival: SP Marais

The former Bulls player is expected to start at fullback for the Stormers in their Super Rugby opener against his former team in Cape Town on Saturday with Cheslin Kolbe moving to the wing.

Strengths

They have managed to retain coach Robbie Fleck and some of their key players from last season.

Weaknesses

The Stormers will definitely miss their former inspirational captain Schalk Burger following his departure to Saracens after spending 14-years at the franchise.

Coach: Robbie Fleck

Captain: Siya Kolisi

Home venue: Newlands

Sharks

They have made a number of changes during the off-season with new coach Robert du Preez coming in for Gary Gold. It remains to be seen if the move will bring the much-needed improvements on the field.

Key Player: Cobus Reinach

A knee injury robbed the Sharks of the services of highly rated scrumhalf Reinach last year but he has fully recovered and he is going to be key for them together with Pat Lambie this year.

Major Arrival: Clement Poitrenaud

At the ripe age of 34‚ the international experience of veteran French fullback is going to be vital for the Sharks both on and off the field as he will be expected to guide the younger players.

Strengths

To show their seriousness‚ the Sharks were the first South African team to report for pre-season and they should be properly conditioned ahead of what is going to be a gruelling season.

Weaknesses

Though he did not feature much last year due to injury‚ the loss of flanker Marcell Coetzee to Ulster and fullback Willie le Roux to Wasps is likely to affect them this season.

Coach: Robert du Preez

Captain: Pat Lambie

Home venue: Kings Park

Cheetahs

The Cheetahs have failed to make an impression in Super Rugby since they made it to the knockout stages in 2013.

But they did win the Currie Cup for the first time since 2007 last year and that should be cause for optimism.

Key Player: Ox Nche

The Currie Cup Player of the Year impressed last year where he helped the Bloemfontein-based side to the domestic title with his all-round performances.

Major Arrival: Tom Botha

The Cheetahs’ notable arrival is the tough front rower Tom Botha who will add the much-needed depth at tight head prop for the Currie Cup defending champions.

Strengths

They will be motivated by the fact that four of their first five Super Rugby matches will be in Bloemfontein and they showed during the successful Currie Cup campaign last year that they are difficult to beat at home.

Weaknesses

The loss of inspirational lock Lood de Jager to the Bulls in Pretoria is going to have an impact on them and coach Franco Smith will have to find someone in the system to replace him.

Coach: Franco Smith

Captain: Francois Venter

Home venue: Free State Stadium

Kings

One of the worst teams in Super Rugby last season‚ the Kings have avoided visiting tough places like Christchurch and Wellington in New Zealand and they will be welcoming Australian opposition to Port Elizabeth.

Key Player: Wandile Mjekevu

It is hoped that the speedy winger‚ who had a successful stint with Perpignan in France a few years ago‚ will stay injury-free to help the Port Elizabeth-based side make an impression.

Major Arrival: Ross Geldenhuys

Though he is on the wrong side of 30‚ Geldenhuys‚ who won Super Rugby with the Highlanders in 2015‚ knows what it takes to succeed at this level and he will add experience to this largely inexperienced side.

Strengths

They've already been singled out as this year's ‘whipping boys’ even before the season has started and perhaps this could serve motivation.

Weaknesses

Loss of key players like hooker Edgar Marutlulle‚ who has joined the Bulls‚ will prove costly for the Kings in the coming season.

Coach: Deon Davids

Captain: Schalk Ferreira

Home venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

- TMG Digital