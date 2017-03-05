Last year coach Johan Ackermann caused a brouhaha when he opted to rest some of his players for their trip to South America towards the end of the league stages.

The Lions duly lost and as a consequence were pipped to the top of the table‚ which meant they had to face the Hurricanes away in the tournament decider.

They lost in Wellington leaving their supporters to muse all manner of 'ifs' and 'buts'

“We'll take the best possible side‚” Ackermann assured.

“The people will think I'm crazy if I don't take the best side.

“I did think about it but it is too soon in the competition.

"We haven't built up momentum yet. We will reassess but Rohan (Janse van Rensburg) is the only exception.”

Janse van Rensburg lost his mom to cancer last week and will stay behind for the funeral on Wednesday. He will not travel to Buenos Aires.

Ackermann was measured in his appraisal of his team's 55-36 victory over the Waratahs at Ellis Park. They Lions mauled‚ scrummed and rucked with intent‚ allowing their free running backs acres of space in which to roam.

They‚ however‚ also let the Sydneysiders in for some soft tries which allowed the visitors' a foothold they barely deserved in the game.

When the Lions scored in the first half they would almost immediately oblige by letting the hosts in.

“There is definitely a lot positives but there is a lot to work on‚” said captain Warren Whiteley.

“We weren't happy scoring tries and then letting them in. We did not exit as well as a wanted to‚” he sighed.

“They didn't work hard for it‚” said Ackermann about the Waratahs' first half tries.

“That was the frustration. At this level when you work so hard to score points you have to focus when you don't have the ball.

"You can't let the opposition score tries again two phases later and it's all square.

“We're happy we got the win but it was nothing to get excited about. Credit to the players for their work rate. There is however a lot to work on. It is only round two and we can't get too excited. There are lessons to learn and we have a different challenge this week.”

Whiteley was happy with the the ferocity with which the Lions took to their task.

“I'm happy with the intensity we played with. Our work off the ball. We placed them under pressure at the setpiece‚” he said about the foundation of the Lions' success.

The Lions' tight five was superb in knocking the 'Tahs onto the backfoot. Ruan Ackermann‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Elton Jantjies and Janse van Rensburg were willing and able ball carriers.

Ross Cronje masterfully pulled the strings from behind the marauding pack.

- TMG Digital