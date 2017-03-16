SA currently leads the 2016/17 World Series with 126 points after winning four of the six rounds. England are 23 points behind with four rounds remaining.

Playmaker Justin Geduld has been ruled out of the remaining four tournaments of the series‚ after picking up a foot injury at the Las Vegas leg earlier this month.

Geduld underwent surgery on Wednesday and will be out of action for at least six months‚ according to Springbok Sevens team doctor Leigh Gordon.

“Justin had surgery to his foot and ankle and is expected to be out for six to nine months‚” said Gordon. She also confirmed that Stephan Dippenaar would have to undergo surgery for a foot injury he sustained in Vancouver last weekend.

“Stephan Dippenaar’s foot injury requires surgery and he is seeing a surgeon tomorrow (Friday). He is expected to be out of action for between three and six months‚” Gordan said.

“Rosko Specman picked up a hamstring injury and will not be fit in time to travel to the next two tournaments‚ but if all goes well with his recovery‚ he should be able to play in Paris and London in May.”

Gordon is awaiting scan results from Branco du Preez on Friday‚ which could also rule the player out for a number of weeks.

“Ruhan Nel is also doubtful due to bone bruising to his ankle. He requires rest and the expected time of recovery is between three to four weeks‚” said Gordon.

“The same applies to Cecil Afrika‚ who has a hamstring strain.”

The Blitzboks have already lost Kyle Brown for the season with torn knee ligaments and Kwagga Smith and Seabelo Senatla to Super Rugby commitments.

Carel du Preez was earlier ruled out of the next tournament due to a back injury.

Tim Agaba has been cleared to train with the team when they return to their Stellenbosch base next week.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport