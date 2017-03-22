The Cape Town franchise has already lost Springbok centres Juan de Jongh and Damian de Allende for the bulk of the Super Rugby campaign.

Jones underwent surgery in a London hospital on Monday and is expected to be out of the game for five months‚ which effectively ends his career in Cape Town.

Coach Robbie Fleck was pinning his hopes on Jones providing experience and depth to the midfield‚ which is currently staffed by rookies EW Viljoen and Dan Kriel and the callow Daniel du Plessis.

So far the youngsters have done well against mediocre opposition‚ but the campaign is entering a tough six-week stretch that pits the Stormers against the Cheetahs‚ Lions‚ Crusaders‚ Highlanders‚ Hurricanes and Blues. Depth will be tested and experience needed.

De Jongh suffered a medial collateral ligament injury and an optimistic update is that he will be available in six weeks’ time. De Allende is still out for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Jones‚ the English-schooled Scot‚ did a post matric at Bishops in Cape Town and stayed on to play Varsity Cup‚ where he caught WP’s attention.

He made his Currie Cup debut in 2014 and his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers in 2015 and has quickly become a vital part of the set up in Cape Town.

But after making his first Test appearance for Scotland against Japan last June‚ the opportunity arose for play for the Glasgow Warriors later this year. WP released Jones but were hoping that he would have one more Super Rugby campaign in him‚

Jones was supposed to see out the current season before returning to Britain.

Cheslin Kolbe (ankle sprain) and Jano Vermaak (calf strain) will both return to training next week and should be in contention to play against the Cheetahs at Newlands on April 1.

Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis is progressing well following a pelvic bone stress injury and should be available for selection in three to five weeks time.

Flank Steph de Wit is mobilising slowly after fracturing his ankle‚ with the bone healing well after surgery.

On the long-term injury list hooker Scarra Ntubeni is running at full pace in a controlled environment as he continues to make progress following his Achilles tendon rupture sustained last year‚ whilst wing Leolin Zas is mobilising well after surgery on his broken Tibia and Fibula.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport