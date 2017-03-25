Blues thrash lethargic Bulls in New Zealand

It looked promising at half-time for the visitors as the score was tied at 7-7 when they went to the break but the hosts came back stronger and more determined to score five tries to earn a bonus point.

Blues’ victory was ensured by a brace of tries from wing Matt Duffie and one each from scrumhalf Augustine Pulu‚ wing Melani Nanai‚ flyhalf Ihaia West and hooker Matt Moulds with two conversions from starting fly-half Piers Francis and one from West.

Lizo Gqoboka and replacement scrumhalf Rudi Paige scored Bulls’ two tries while flyhalf Handre Pollard and his replacement Tian Schoeman added one conversion each but it was not enough to stop the rampaging Blues.

The Bulls struggled despite the fact that they had the numerical advantage in the 59th minute when Jimmy Tupou was sent to the bin and they will have to improve dramatically against the Chiefs next weekend.

Scorers Blues Tries: Pulu‚ Duffie (2)‚ West‚ Moulds‚ Nanai Conversions: Francis 2‚ West Bulls: Tries: Gqoboka‚ Paige Conversions: Pollard‚ T Schoeman

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport