Gutted as Sharks go belly up
The Sharks and the Rebels mined such depths in their uninspiring 9-9 draw that the former's coach suggested his players reimburse the King's Park faithful.
"Our players should refund the public," muttered Sharks coach Robert du Preez.
"It was so bad. It's just not good enough. This performance must be the worst that I've ever seen. That was terrible."
The Sharks' inability to hold onto the ball cost them dear ly as they tried to secure a win after centre Andre Esterhuizen was sent off in the 17th minute.
The Rebels also lost captain Nic Stirzaker to a red card in the second half.
" We just stuffed it up - one opportunity after the other," Du Preez said.
