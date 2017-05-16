The teenager replaces Tom Agaba who sustained a knee injury during last week’s victorious tournament in Paris‚ which sealed the overall World Series title for the Blitzboks.

Sandile Ngcobo‚ who travelled to Paris as the official reserve player‚ will replace Agaba in the 12-man squad and Labuschagne will be the official reserve in the touring squad.

The 19-year-old Labuschagne‚ who matriculated from Voortrekker High School in Bethlehem last year‚ has been with the SA Rugby Sevens Academy in Stellenbosch since the beginning of the year and was extremely happy and proud to get the call-up.

“I am so excited‚” Labuschagne said.

“This is a massive opportunity for me‚ even if I don’t get a chance to play. Just to be with the squad and experience the series is already a highlight for me.

“The academy has been great for my development as player and amongst other things‚ taught me patience. Coaches Marius Schoeman and Paul Delport are really good in what they do and I have learned so much from them.

“We all want to play‚ but sometimes you have to wait for your chance. The important thing‚ though‚ is to be make sure you are ready when offered that opportunity.”

SA Rugby Sevens Academy Manager‚ Marius Schoeman‚ was equally pleased for Labuschagne.

“It is fantastic to have yet another one of our players being called up‚ as it shows that we are fulfilling our mandate to develop the next tier of potential Blitzboks‚” Schoeman said.

“Marco will do well if called upon. He is a well-skilled player and has developed really nicely this year.”

Schoeman praised Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell for his willingness to pick academy players. The Blitzbok coach this year called Zain Davids‚ Stedman Gans‚ Selvyn Davids‚ Ryan Oosthuizen‚ Dewald Human and now Labuschagne into his squad to confirm his intention to build depth in the Blitzboks.

“This is a great pathway‚ thanks to Neil’s willingness to give these guys the opportunity and we are really grateful for that.

"There is really a good understanding between us and the senior squad and it is something we are keen to maintain‚” Schoeman said.

Previous graduates from the academy include Kwagga Smith‚ Werner Kok‚ Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport