The two-time World Cup winner’s presence will add thousands to the gate in a city where he is revered.

Williams has used his social media accounts to praise Cape Town and its fans‚ which will no doubt further endear him to the city’s rugby loving public.

It’s also a clever bit of public relations by Williams and the Blues to garner more support.

The New Zealand conference stragglers are in desperate need of a win to cling on to slim hopes of making the Super Rugby play-offs‚ and Sonny Bill’s charm offensive in the Mother City is a good ploy to mobilise Cape Town’s large New Zealand support base to come down to Newlands for the game.

Blues assistant coach Steve Jackson warned that Sonny Bill‚ by his own admission‚ was not at his absolute best after an injury-plagued season.

“SBW brings a decent body and is a superb athlete isn’t he?” Jackson said.

“He would be the first to say that he is still getting back to form though‚ but his mere presence on the paddock is important.

“The guys around him get up because of what he can do. We all know that SBW can offload‚ carry and tackle hard but he also talks well.

“He has been fantastic in the group and with a lot of young guys he has been a big influence. We have a good leadership group and they can bounce ideas off one another and SBW is looking forward to Friday.”

Head coach Tana Umaga warned that Newlands would be a tough test for his despite the fact that the Stormers are on a four-match losing streak.

“We knew this back end of the season was full of challenges with our travel schedule‚” Umaga said.

“We have planned for it and we do have a number of players coming back from injury for us‚ and some hopefully ready to be considered back in New Zealand next week.

“The Stormers at Newlands are a formidable challenge for us. We’ve played well for the last month and need to continue to improve every game as we look to produce an 80-minute performance.”

Jackson said that the Blues were not reading much into the Stormers’ recent poor form‚ which resulted in record losses to the Crusaders (57-24) and Highlanders (57-14) on their recent tour.

“We haven’t taken much out of their performances in New Zealand‚ but rather focused on their previous games at home‚” Jackson said.

“They’re a good team and suffered a few injuries in New Zealand‚ but those guys [Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit] will be back and that will strengthen their squad.

“We’re at the back end of the season and we have to keep winning to make the play-offs. We know it will be tough at Newlands‚ but we are well prepared.”

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has picked Dillyn Leyds at flyhalf with locks Etzebeth and Du Toit returning to the starting lineup after missing the match against the Hurricanes.

Brandon Thomson will provide flyhalf cover from the bench with Bok centre Damian de Allende returning to the squad with a place on the bench. Wing Seabelo Senatla is over an ankle injury and will start for the first time since playing the Sunwolves in March.

Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe also makes a return to the starting lineup after sitting out the Hurricanes match due to Springbok resting protocols.

Stormers:

15 SP Marais‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Shaun Treeby‚ 11 Seabelo Senatla‚ 10 Dillyn Leyds‚ 9 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 6 Kobus van Dyk‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth (vice-captain)‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Oli Kebble. Reserves: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Ali Vermaak‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Jan de Klerk‚ 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 21 Jano Vermaak‚ 22 Brandon Thomson‚ 23 Damian de Allende.

Blues:

15 Melani Nanai‚ 14 Matt Duffie‚ 13 George Moala‚ 12 Sonny Bill Williams‚ 11 Rieko Ioane‚ 10 Piers Francis‚ 9 Augustine Pulu‚ 8 Akira Ioane‚ 7 Blake Gibson‚ 6 Steven Luatua‚ 5 Scott Scrafton‚ 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti‚ 3 Charlie Faumuina‚ 2 James Parsons (captain)‚ 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Reserves: 16 Hame Faiva‚ 17 Alex Hodgman‚ 18 Sione Mafileo‚ 19 Patrick Tuipulotu‚ 20 Kara Pryor‚ 21 Sam Nock‚ 22 Bryn Gatland‚ 23 Michael Collins.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport