Coetzee had a rough introduction last year after a late start where his side only won four of their 12 tests.

That included losses to Italy‚ Wales‚ Ireland and the massive 57-15 defeat to the All Blacks in Durban.

An issue the rugby fraternity took up with Coetzee was his malice in picking Lions players and those who are on form.

Coetzee said lessons were taken from last year's chastening experiences and he feels the team is in a better space compared to last year‚” Coetzee said on Tuesday.

“I'm never too old to learn but you also have to reward form. I've rewarded form and a player like Ross Cronje has shown consistent form.

"Look at the fullback position and there were candidates but if you look at the past two years‚ Andries Coetzee was the option.

"I have rewarded form and that's based on the confidence of a player. I've rewarded confident players and combinations.

“Last year was a tough year to form combinations‚ like the ones we should have had at centre. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel played together at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and they've been in some form of a combination.

"Ross Cronje and Elton Jantjies are a good combination. I've got the ammunition in terms of the form players and the experienced players.”

Coetzee has first-hand experience of what it feels like to conceded 50 points in an international match.

Having seen the Bulls‚ Cheetahs and Stormers being pounded by their New Zealand counterparts‚ this could have sent shockwaves through Coetzee's heart but this is something he seemingly understands.

After all‚ he's picked the bulk of his squad from the successful Lions unit that has seen off the Australian teams successfully and also having dealt well with the New Zealand sides last year on the way to the final.

“All South African teams have taken 50 and that's something I understand and accept.

"The Lions also took 50 last year and I accept that's something we need to address and we have addressed that.

"Brendan Venter is on the coaching team as the defence coach and that's where we started. We've also had camps already‚” Coetzee said.

“Remember‚ it's not the one on one tackles that cause defensive problems‚ it's also a mindset.

"If we go over and focus too much on an attacking game‚ that compromises your defence.

"That's why we always preach on balancing the game but it's also true that if you work on your defence‚ you'll be in trouble.”

