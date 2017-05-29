Coetzee was sent off after kneeing Kings flank Chris Cloete in the head in the 31st minute of the contest and will be out of the game up to‚ and including‚ July 1.

In effect‚ Coetzee will only miss one Super Rugby match‚ the Lions’ game against the Sunwolves at Ellis Park. It means he is clear to resume playing before the end of the regular Super Rugby season‚ as the Lions are on a month-long break due to the international recess.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Coetzee for contravening Law 10.4(a). The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman)‚ Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case. In his finding Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence‚ including all camera angles and additional evidence‚ as well as a statement from the player and submissions from his legal representative‚ Adrian Montzinger‚ the Foul Play Review Committee amended the charge to Law 10.4(a).

"The player admitted the amended charge. "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play‚ which involved an intentional strike with the player's knee to an opponent's head‚ merited a mid range entry point of suspension for 8 weeks.

“However‚ taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's apology to the opposing player‚ his remorse and his early guilty plea‚ the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 5 weeks."

