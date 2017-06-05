Vermeulen picked up a shoulder injury while playing for Toulon in Sunday's French Top 14 final when they lost to Clermont and De Allende has been sidelined by a haematoma he sustained during a Super Rugby match for the Stormers against the Sharks.

Lionel Mapoe is also running against time to be fit for the clash as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Speaking on Monday as the Boks continued with preparations for the eagerly awaited clash‚ coach Allister Coetzee said they wanted to select the best possible team but it is not always possible.

“You always have the vision of selecting your best possible team but in reality it never happens and we are aware of that in this game. We watched Duane Vermuelen at the weekend and he won’t be available for us because he picked up a shoulder injury which is probably severe‚” said Coetzee.

“De Allende has not recovered sufficiently from a haematoma that he picked up in the match between the Stormers and the Sharks and he is also not available for the first Test. Lionel Mapoe at this point in time is up against time but he will be out for the first time on the training field in a controlled environment as he is coming back from a hamstring strain but the rest of the team is fit to go‚” he said.

Asked if not having Verneulen and De Allende is a blow for his preparations‚ Coetzee said it has minimal impact on their preparations and it will offer opportunities to other players to impress.

“It is little disruption to be honest‚ because we have prepared with players who have been in our camps. A player like Duane (Vermuelen) comes with a massive load of experience and good knowledge of the French but I will wait and see when he gets here. I have no doubt that the opportunity will be given to other players. We have quality players in the country who have trained hard and they will perfect to the plan.”

Speaking about the French‚ Coetzee warned his players not to take them for granted because they have enough experience to cause problems if they are taken lightly.

“There is one thing about the French that if you don’t respect them you will find yourself punished in the end. If you look at the history of South Africa against France‚ you will see why they should be respected. They come out here and they have been playing well. They are the improved side in Six Nations but for us it is to focus on ourselves as a new team that is starting all over again. They are ahead of us in terms of world rankings but we have to win test matches and get out of the blocks.”

