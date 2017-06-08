Springboks offer to help displaced people of Knysna

The Boks spent last week in Plettenberg Bay and coach Allister Coetzee said on Thursday they were all saddened to see the devastation in the area.

“We started our preparations (for Saturday's first Test against France) in Plettenberg Bay last week and the people were really kind to us over there‚ and very welcoming‚" Coetzee said.

"We went to a coaching clinic in Knysna and it is just so sad to see what is happening in there at the moment.

“That is the first thing that the players spoke about and our condolences goes out to those families who lost loved ones and all their belongings.

"We will chip in and follow others who have sent stuff over there to provide relief to the people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

"From the Springbok point of view‚ we are really saddened by the fact that there are those who have lost human life and personal belongings and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Up to 10 000 residents were forced to flee their homes in Knysna on Wednesday night as overnight fires fuelled by storm winds ripped through the quiet Western Cape town.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport