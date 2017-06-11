He no longer tacitly implied that the slate be wiped clean after his side beat France 37-14 in the first test - he said it out loud.

“We closed the chapter on 2016‚” said Coetzee.

“I chose the best possible squad for this test series.

"We are moving in the right direction.

"Whether on defence or attack‚ or kicking game.

"This is a team that does not play to lose.

"It is about baby steps.”

That comment would have resonated with captain Warren Whiteley whose second child was born last week.

Whiteley gave a timely reminder that they merely won the battle‚ but that the war was still in the balance.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground.

"This was only the first test in a series of three‚" he said.

Coetzee this year has made no bones of incorporating elements which have helped make the Lions South Africa's foremost Super Rugby franchise.

“There now is a brotherhood‚ the guys are playing for each other‚” the coach borrowed an often used line in Lions' press conferences.

When you look at the scoreline it suggests that the Springboks had achieved all their objectives with aplomb.

The devil‚ however‚ is sometimes in the detail.

They had exerted a fair amount of control over the Tricolores‚ but France somehow kept a nagging presence before a yellow card to fullback Brice Dulin in the 60th minute gave the home side free passage to the final whistle.

France coach Guy Noves was philosophical about the penalty try.

“There is not much to say. The referee was quite logical in his decision.‚" he said.

Although Coetzee was loath to venture down Memory Lane‚ he clearly learnt lessons from last season.

He made significant additions to his coaching staff and his personnel on the field‚ and the improvements were particularly evident in defence.

Yesterday was a building block on which Coetzee and Co can construct.

They will‚ however‚ have to make improvements along the way‚ starting next weekend in Durban when France are likely field a side much closer to what they may deem their best.

Next week the Boks can expect France's regular captain Guilhem Guirado to stir his troops in a match that could give the hosts momentum for the rest of the season‚ or bring back the demons from last year.

