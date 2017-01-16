Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in the African Champions League‚ the Brazilians' visit to the FIFA Club World Cup and the staging of the CAF Super Cup in February has seen the league season extended by three weeks.

The season was originally scheduled to finish on May 27‚ but due to the knock-on effect‚ as well as the FIFA date in early June‚ will now only conclude on June 17.

And the Nedbank Cup final will take us close to July with the final to be played a week after the league finishes on June 24.

That will also wreak havoc with the PSL’s Promotion/Relegation competition‚ which could only then finish towards August when the new 2017/18 season is just starting.

Should the winner be a side from the National First Division‚ they will have no pre-season and no chance to prepare for the new campaign in terms of fitness or signings.

“The 2016/17 season has been an extremely challenging season to manage for the League‚" the PSL said in a statement on Monday.

"It has been necessary to take into account external factors such as the Olympic Games‚ the Africa Cup of Nations‚ and the impact that Mamelodi Sundowns achievements had on our programme.

“The amended fixture list also accommodates the four South African clubs participating in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

“Unfortunately the League has had to make provision for the possible need for further amendments in the month of April/May 2017.

"The nature of these changes (if any) will‚ to a large extent‚ be determined by how our four clubs participating in CAF competitions perform in the initial stages of their respective competitions.” - TMG Digital