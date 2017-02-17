Mazembe have won four times but also lost four times with two draws‚ making it an even record against Premier Soccer League clubs.

Mazembe played Sundowns for the first time in 2001 in the group phase of the African Champions League with a goalless draw in Lubumbashi and then a narrow 1-0 victory for Downs at home.

Sundowns went on to reach the final that year where they lost to Al Ahly of Egypt.

In 2015‚ the two clubs went up against each other again‚ but this time in the second round‚ with Sundowns again 1-0 victors at home but then suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss away to go out 3-2 on aggregate.

In 2007 Sundowns and Mazembe shared the same group in the Caf Confederation Cup with a 3-2 home win for the Brazilians in the opening encounter followed by a 3-1 loss away.

Mazembe beat Orlando Pirates 4-2 on aggregate (1-1 in Johannesburg and 1-3 away) in the second round in 2002 but Bucs got their revenge four years ago when they eliminated Mazembe in the third round.

Some generous refereeing from the Swaziland match officials helped Pirates to a 3-1 home win at the Orlando Stadium in the first leg and some sensational goalkeeping from the late Senzo Meyiwa – saving two penalties – kept the score down to just 1-0 to Mazembe in the second leg.

Pirates security were arrested‚ the television broadcast cut and the Seychelles referee Bernard Camille made some bizarre ‘home town’ calls but the South Africans held out to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Pirates went on to reach the final that year before losing to Al Ahly.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport