Gyimah’s Cape Town airport scuffle with Ertugral set to come up in his exit interview at Pirates

The Bucs parted ways with Gyimah last week but club chairman Irvin Khoza said they are still investigating the embarrassing altercation between the player and equally volatile former coach Muhsin Ertugral at Cape Town International Airport in September last year.

‘‘The Edwin Gyimah and coach Muhsin Ertugral matter assumes a different state as the player‚ just before he left for the Africa Cup of Nations (to join his native Ghana in December last year)‚ requested that he be released by the club and that request has been accepted‚” Khoza said.

‘‘We will therefore continue with the matter internally as we normally do to ensure that our disciplinary processes are duly complied with. This is done in the form of an exit interview.”

The video clip of the altercation — filmed on a cellphone by an onlooker — went viral and it showed Gyimah angrily remonstrating with Ertugral at Cape Town International Airport before the coach walked off‚ with the player restrained by Pirates’ captain Oupa Manyisa.

The team were preparing to fly back to Johannesburg after their 2-1 win over Ajax Cape Town and it seems Gyimah was not happy after he was taken off at half time and replaced by Thembela Sikhakhane.

Gyimah was reportedly warned by police at the time to calm down or face arrest.

Ertugral’s own departure from Pirates was equally dramatic as he faced television cameras and stunned viewers when he said he would offer his letter of resignation the next day after a humiliating 6-1 defeat to SuperSport United in November last year.

He sent his letter of resignation at 3am the following day and Augusto Palacios took over as caretaker coach.

