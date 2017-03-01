On February 11‚ a number of people where injured and some treated at various local hospitals after Pirates fans stormed the pitch with Sundowns leading 6-0 during their league encounter which caused the match to be temporarily suspended.

Pirates has been charged with contravening Rule 54 of the NSL Rules arising from the conduct of their supporters at the match after the club’s fans invaded the pitch‚ threw objects‚ vandalized and damaged private property during the game.

On the other hand‚ Sundowns have been charged with failure to provide adequate security at the match resulting in their supporters and that of the visiting club invading the demarcated pitch area and causing damage to property and throwing objects at a persons and onto the pitch.

Sundowns have also been charged for the misconduct of their supporters.

Attempts to get comment from the two clubs was unsuccessful shortly after the PSL issued the statement on Wednesday afternoon.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport