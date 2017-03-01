 The PSL charges both Sundowns and Pirates for last month's crowd violence at Loftus - Times LIVE
   
Wed Mar 01 17:45:44 SAST 2017

The PSL charges both Sundowns and Pirates for last month's crowd violence at Loftus

Mahlatse Mphahlele | 2017-03-01 17:01:43.0
UP IN ARMS: Pirates fans vent their anger after invading the pitch at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, with their team trailing 6-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in an Absa Premiership match. The incident came in the 82nd minute of the match, which was interrupted until order was restored.
Image by: GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee on March 9 following crowd trouble during in their match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium early last month.

On February 11‚ a number of people where injured and some treated at various local hospitals after Pirates fans stormed the pitch with Sundowns leading 6-0 during their league encounter which caused the match to be temporarily suspended.

Pirates has been charged with contravening Rule 54 of the NSL Rules arising from the conduct of their supporters at the match after the club’s fans invaded the pitch‚ threw objects‚ vandalized and damaged private property during the game.

On the other hand‚ Sundowns have been charged with failure to provide adequate security at the match resulting in their supporters and that of the visiting club invading the demarcated pitch area and causing damage to property and throwing objects at a persons and onto the pitch.

Sundowns have also been charged for the misconduct of their supporters.

Attempts to get comment from the two clubs was unsuccessful shortly after the PSL issued the statement on Wednesday afternoon.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

